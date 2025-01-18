Who's Playing

Cal Baptist Lancers @ Abilene Christian Wildcats

Current Records: Cal Baptist 8-9, Abilene Christian 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas

Moody Coliseum -- Abilene, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Abilene Christian is heading back home. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off in a WAC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Moody Coliseum. Neither the Wildcats nor the Lancers could muster much offensive firepower in their last games, so it might be the defenses that decide this one.

Abilene Christian will head into Thursday's contest ready to turn things around: they lost a close one when they played on Saturday but unfortunately for them the defeat they were handed on Thursday was a bit more commanding. There's no need to mince words: Abilene Christian lost to Grand Canyon, and Abilene Christian lost bad. The score wound up at 88-58.

Even though they lost, Abilene Christian smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Cal Baptist on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 67-57 to Tarleton State. The game marked the Lancers' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Abilene Christian's loss was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 8-10. As for Cal Baptist, they now have a losing record at 8-9.

Abilene Christian beat Cal Baptist 71-65 in their previous meeting back in February of 2024. Will Abilene Christian repeat their success, or does Cal Baptist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Abilene Christian has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Cal Baptist.