Mercyhurst Lakers @ Air Force Falcons

Current Records: Mercyhurst 4-2, Air Force 1-4

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Clune Arena -- Colorado Springs, Colorado

The Mercyhurst Lakers are taking a road trip to face off against the Air Force Falcons at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Clune Arena. The Falcons took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Lakers, who come in off a win.

Mercyhurst is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 98-45 win over Mount Aloysius. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 54-23.

Mercyhurst was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Mount Aloysius only posted four.

Meanwhile, Air Force's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell 78-69 to California.

Air Force's defeat came about despite a quality game from Ethan Taylor, who went 9 for 13 en route to 23 points.

Mercyhurst's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-2. As for Air Force, their loss dropped their record down to 1-4.