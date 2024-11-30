Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Current Records: Lipscomb 3-4, Alabama A&M 4-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Lipscomb Bisons will face off against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alabama A&M Events Center. Despite being away, the Bisons are looking at a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Lipscomb finally turned things around against Jackson State on Sunday. Everything went their way against the Tigers as they made off with a 77-53 win. That 24 point margin sets a new team best for the Bisons this season.

Lipscomb was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Alabama A&M last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 88-83 to IUI. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Lipscomb's victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for Alabama A&M, they have not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-4 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Lipscomb hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.6 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Alabama A&M, though, as they've been averaging 14.8. Given Lipscomb's sizable advantage in that area, Alabama A&M will need to find a way to close that gap.

Lipscomb took their win against Alabama A&M in their previous matchup back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 106-81. In that match, Lipscomb amassed a halftime lead of 51-28, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Saturday.

Odds

Lipscomb is a big 10.5-point favorite against Alabama A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bisons as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Lipscomb has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Alabama A&M.