Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ Alabama Crimson Tide

Current Records: S. Dak. State 9-5, Alabama 10-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 29, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Where: Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum -- Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the S. Dak. State Jackrabbits will round out the year against one another at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at at Coleman Coliseum. The timing is sure in the Crimson Tide's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Jackrabbits have been banged up by three consecutive losses on the road.

Alabama is headed into the game following a big win against Kent State on Sunday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Alabama took their matchup with ease, bagging an 81-54 victory over Kent State. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Crimson Tide have posted since November 4th.

Alabama's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Aden Holloway led the charge by earning 13 points plus three steals. Holloway had some trouble finding his footing against North Dakota on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Nelson, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and 14 rebounds.

Alabama smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 16 offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, S. Dak. State strolled past Chadron State with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 87-72.

Alabama has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for S. Dak. State, their victory bumped their record up to 9-5.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's game: Alabama has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.7 threes per game. However, it's not like S. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 8.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over S. Dak. State when the teams last played back in December of 2022, winning 78-65. Does Alabama have another victory up their sleeve, or will S. Dak. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Alabama has won both of the games they've played against S. Dak. State in the last 3 years.