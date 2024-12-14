Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Drexel 6-4, Albany 6-5

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons are taking a road trip to face off against the Albany Great Danes at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Broadview Center. The Great Danes have the home-court advantage, but the Dragons are expected to win by one point.

Drexel is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 137.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Penn by a score of 60-47 on Saturday. The 60-point effort marked the Dragons' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Among those leading the charge was Cole Hargrove, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds. He is becoming a predictor of Drexel's success: when he posts at least ten rebounds the team is 4-1 (and 2-3 when he doesn't).

Meanwhile, Albany pushed their score all the way to 85 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They received a tough blow as they fell 102-85 to Syracuse. The Great Danes have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their defeat, Albany saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Amar'E Marshall, who went 7 for 13 en route to 18 points plus five assists, was perhaps the best of all. Those five assists gave Marshall a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of DeMarr Langford, who went 6 for 9 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three steals.

Drexel's win bumped their record up to 6-4. As for Albany, their loss dropped their record down to 6-5.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Drexel has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Albany, though, as they've been averaging only 31.2. Given Drexel's sizable advantage in that area, Albany will need to find a way to close that gap.

Drexel took their victory against Albany in their previous matchup back in December of 2023 by a conclusive 71-52. The rematch might be a little tougher for Drexel since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Drexel is a slight 1-point favorite against Albany, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Great Danes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Drexel won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.