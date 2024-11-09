Who's Playing

Oneonta Red Dragons @ Albany Great Danes

Current Records: Oneonta 0-1, Albany 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York

Broadview Center -- Albany, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Albany is 4-0 against Oneonta since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Albany Great Danes will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Oneonta Red Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Albany is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 67-59 to Army on Monday. The Great Danes just can't catch a break and have now endured four defeats in a row dating back to last season.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Oneonta on Thursday and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-63 to Binghamton. The Red Dragons haven't had much luck with the Bearcats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Oneonta struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Binghamton racked up 17.

Albany strolled past Oneonta in their previous meeting back in November of 2018 by a score of 79-62. Will Albany repeat their success, or does Oneonta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Albany has won all of the games they've played against Oneonta in the last 9 years.