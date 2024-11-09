Who's Playing
Oneonta Red Dragons @ Albany Great Danes
Current Records: Oneonta 0-1, Albany 0-1
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Broadview Center -- Albany, New York
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Albany is 4-0 against Oneonta since November of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Albany Great Danes will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the Oneonta Red Dragons at 7:00 p.m. ET at Broadview Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Albany is headed into their home opener looking to turn things around after starting their season on the road. They fell 67-59 to Army on Monday. The Great Danes just can't catch a break and have now endured four defeats in a row dating back to last season.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough match for Oneonta on Thursday and boy were they right. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 82-63 to Binghamton. The Red Dragons haven't had much luck with the Bearcats recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.
Oneonta struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Binghamton racked up 17.
Albany strolled past Oneonta in their previous meeting back in November of 2018 by a score of 79-62. Will Albany repeat their success, or does Oneonta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Albany has won all of the games they've played against Oneonta in the last 9 years.
- Nov 19, 2018 - Albany 79 vs. Oneonta 62
- Nov 20, 2017 - Albany 102 vs. Oneonta 77
- Nov 16, 2016 - Albany 97 vs. Oneonta 56
- Nov 21, 2015 - Albany 92 vs. Oneonta 49