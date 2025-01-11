Who's Playing
Alabama A&M Bulldogs @ Alcorn State Braves
Current Records: Alabama A&M 6-9, Alcorn State 0-14
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: David L. Whitney Complex -- Lorman, Mississippi
What to Know
We've got another exciting SWAC matchup on schedule as the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alcorn State Braves are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at David L. Whitney Complex. The Bulldogs are no doubt hoping to put an end to a six-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
On Monday, Alabama A&M was able to grind out a solid victory over Miss Valley State, taking the game 79-67.
Alabama A&M smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds (they're ranked fourth in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 15 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matchups.
Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for Alcorn State, who still haven't picked up a win after 14 contests. They fell just short of Jackson State by a score of 72-69 on Saturday. It was the first time this season that the Braves let down their fans at home.
Alabama A&M's win bumped their record up to 6-9. As for Alcorn State, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 0-14.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Alabama A&M hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.9 points per game. It's a different story for Alcorn State, though, as they've been averaging only 60.4. The only thing between Alabama A&M and another offensive beatdown is Alcorn State. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Alabama A&M beat Alcorn State 75-63 in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. Will Alabama A&M repeat their success, or does Alcorn State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Alcorn State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Alabama A&M.
- Mar 13, 2024 - Alabama A&M 75 vs. Alcorn State 63
- Jan 11, 2024 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Alabama A&M 71
- Jan 07, 2023 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Alabama A&M 76
- Mar 11, 2022 - Alcorn State 69 vs. Alabama A&M 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Alcorn State 78 vs. Alabama A&M 71
- Feb 22, 2021 - Alcorn State 65 vs. Alabama A&M 52
- Feb 22, 2020 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Alcorn State 61
- Jan 25, 2020 - Alcorn State 59 vs. Alabama A&M 58
- Feb 25, 2019 - Alcorn State 61 vs. Alabama A&M 55
- Jan 28, 2019 - Alabama A&M 71 vs. Alcorn State 62