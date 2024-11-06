Who's Playing

Lipscomb Bisons @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Lipscomb 1-0, Arkansas 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Arkansas Razorbacks will start their season against the Lipscomb Bisons. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Bud Walton Arena.

While Bisons fans will have to keep waiting for their team to come home, they shouldn't be too worried about the road trip considering the result of Monday's season opener. They came out on top against Duquesne by a score of 77-72 on Monday.

Lipscomb's win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Arkansas, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (15-16), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Arkansas came out on top in a nail-biter against Lipscomb in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, sneaking past 69-66. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or does Lipscomb have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

As for their next game, Arkansas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. They finished last season with an 11-19 record against the spread.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 14.5-point favorite against Lipscomb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 13.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 160 points.

Series History

Arkansas has won both of the games they've played against Lipscomb in the last 4 years.