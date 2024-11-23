Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Arkansas and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Little Rock 42-24.

If Arkansas keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, Little Rock will have to make due with a 3-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Little Rock Trojans @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Little Rock 3-2, Arkansas 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Arkansas. They will stay at home for another game and welcome the Little Rock Trojans at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Bud Walton Arena. The Razorbacks' defense has only allowed 63.2 points per game this season, so the Trojans' offense will have their work cut out for them.

Arkansas is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They blew past Pacific 91-72 on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest win the Razorbacks have posted since November 6, 2023.

Arkansas' win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Adou Thiero, who went 8 for 10 en route to 23 points plus six rebounds and four steals. Boogie Fland was another key player, going 6 for 10 en route to 20 points plus four steals.

Even though they won, Arkansas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Little Rock was able to grind out a solid victory over Tulsa on Wednesday, taking the game 71-57. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Trojans.

Johnathan Lawson was the offensive standout of the contest as he went 9 for 12 en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Mwani Wilkinson, who almost dropped a double-double on 16 points and nine rebounds.

Arkansas' win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 3-1. As for Little Rock, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Arkansas strolled past Little Rock in their previous matchup back in December of 2021 by a score of 93-78. Will Arkansas repeat their success, or does Little Rock have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 21-point favorite against Little Rock, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 20.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Arkansas won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.