Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-6, Arkansas 4-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Hawks fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Arkansas Razorbacks at 8:00 p.m. ET at Bud Walton Arena.

Last Saturday, Md.-E. Shore took a serious blow against Illinois, falling 87-40. The match marked the Hawks' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

Meanwhile, Arkansas entered their tilt with Little Rock on Friday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 79-67 win over the Trojans. With that victory, the Razorbacks brought their scoring average up to 75.6 points per game.

Adou Thiero and Boogie Fland were among the main playmakers for Arkansas as the former went 7 for 9 en route to 23 points plus eight rebounds and six steals and the latter went 6 for 11 en route to 21 points plus seven assists and three steals. Fland has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. Less helpful for Arkansas was Karter Knox's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Md.-E. Shore's defeat was their 21st straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 2-6. As for Arkansas, their win bumped their record up to 4-1.

Odds

Arkansas is a big 35.5-point favorite against Md.-E. Shore, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Razorbacks, as the game opened with the Razorbacks as a 33.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

