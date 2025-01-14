Who's Playing

Miss. State Bulldogs @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Miss. State 14-2, Auburn 15-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Auburn is on a nine-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while Miss. State is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in an SEC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Neville Arena. The Tigers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 86.6 points per game this season.

Auburn is headed into the match having just posted their closest win since November 25, 2024 on Saturday. They narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past S. Carolina 66-63. The 66-point effort marked the Tigers' lowest-scoring contest of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Auburn got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Tahaad Pettiford out in front who had 15 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Miles Kelly, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Miss. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their eight-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 95-90 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kentucky. That makes it the first time this season the Bulldogs have let down their home crowd.

Miss. State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Cameron Matthews, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and ten rebounds. What's more, Matthews also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in January of 2024.

Auburn's victory bumped their record up to 15-1. As for Miss. State, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 14-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Auburn hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.1 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like Miss. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their ninth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-4 against the spread).

Odds

Auburn is a big 7.5-point favorite against Miss. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tigers as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Auburn has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss. State.