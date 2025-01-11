Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Queens 10-6, Austin Peay 6-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Queens Royals and the Austin Peay Governors are set to tip at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at F&M Bank Arena. The Royals are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.8 points per game this season.

Austin Peay is hoping to do what Lipscomb couldn't on Thursday: put an end to Queens' winning streak, which now stands at three games. Queens skirted past Lipscomb 75-73.

Queens smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Lipscomb only pulled down eight.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Austin Peay on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell to Western Georgia 72-68. The Governors have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Queens has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-6 record this season. As for Austin Peay, their defeat dropped their record down to 6-10.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Queens has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Austin Peay, though, as they've been averaging only 33.1. Given Queens' sizable advantage in that area, Austin Peay will need to find a way to close that gap.

Queens couldn't quite finish off Austin Peay when the teams last played back in February of 2024 and fell 79-76. Can Queens avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Queens has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Austin Peay.