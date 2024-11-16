Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Indiana State 1-2, Ball State 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will face off against the Indiana State Sycamores at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

On Wednesday, Ball State couldn't handle Dayton and fell 77-69.

Ball State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jermahri Hill, who scored 25 points in addition to seven rebounds, and Ethan Brittain-Watts, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Indiana State last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of SIUE.

Despite their loss, Indiana State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Aaron Gray, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Gray a new career-high in assists (two). Jahni Summers was another key player, scoring 15 points.

Ball State now has a losing record at 1-2. As for Indiana State, their defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Ball State has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Ball State came up short against Indiana State when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 83-72. Will Ball State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Indiana State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Ball State.