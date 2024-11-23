Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Bowling Green 2-3, Bellarmine 0-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Bowling Green Falcons are taking a road trip to face off against the Bellarmine Knights at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Knights Hall. The Falcons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.6 points per game this season.

Bowling Green took a loss when they played away from home on Saturday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They came out on top against Niagara by a score of 76-68.

Bowling Green's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Marcus Johnson led the charge by going 10 for 11 en route to 24 points plus five rebounds. Johnson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Derrick Butler, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points.

Even though they won, Bowling Green struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Bellarmine's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by Louisville on the road and fell 100-68. The Knights were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-27.

Ben Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. What's more, he also posted a 54.5% three-point shooting accuracy, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023.

Bowling Green's win bumped their record up to 2-3. As for Bellarmine, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-5.

Bowling Green ended up a good deal behind Bellarmine in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, losing 85-67. Can Bowling Green avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bellarmine won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.