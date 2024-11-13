Who's Playing

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles @ Bellarmine Knights

Current Records: Southern Indiana 0-2, Bellarmine 0-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky

Knights Hall -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Bellarmine Knights will face off against the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Knights Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Bellarmine would be headed in after a win, but VMI made sure that didn't happen. Bellarmine took a 76-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of VMI on Saturday.

Even though they lost, Bellarmine was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as VMI only racked up ten.

Meanwhile, Southern Indiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They fell 77-63 to Marshall.

Bellarmine's defeat dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Southern Indiana, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 0-2.