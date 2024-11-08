Who's Playing

Furman Paladins @ Belmont Bruins

Current Records: Furman 1-0, Belmont 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will face off against the Belmont Bruins at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Curb Event Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Furman is headed out to face Belmont after opening their season at home and giving their fans just what they were looking for. Furman simply couldn't be stopped on Monday as they easily beat Columbia Int. 104-46. With the Paladins ahead 58-15 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Furman was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Columbia Int. only posted seven.

Meanwhile, on MondayMaryville College kept up with Belmont until halftime, but afterwards: not so much. Everything went Belmont's way against Maryville College as Belmont made off with a 93-70 win.

Furman took their victory against Belmont when the teams last played back in November of 2023 by a conclusive 99-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for Furman since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Furman is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 12-16 record against the spread.

Odds

Belmont is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Furman has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Belmont.