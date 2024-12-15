Who's Playing

Lancaster Bible Chargers @ Binghamton Bearcats

Current Records: Lancaster Bible 0-1, Binghamton 5-6

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Events Center -- Vestal, New York

Events Center -- Vestal, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

After five games on the road, Binghamton is heading back home. They will welcome the Lancaster Bible Chargers at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Events Center. The Chargers took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Bearcats, who come in off a win.

Last Saturday, Binghamton was able to grind out a solid victory over Le Moyne, taking the game 72-62.

Meanwhile, Lancaster Bible had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 83-42 bruising that Loyola Maryland dished out back in November. The Chargers were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 48-14.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Lancaster Bible struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Loyola Maryland pulled down 18.

Binghamton's win bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Lancaster Bible, their loss dropped their record down to 0-1.