Who's Playing

Syracuse Orange @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Syracuse 7-8, Boston College 9-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Syracuse is 9-1 against Boston College since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Orange are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Syracuse is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 153.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Georgia Tech by a score of 62-55 on Tuesday.

Among those leading the charge was J.J. Starling, who went 9 for 16 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Florida State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, Boston College suffered a painful 85-64 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Chad Venning, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.

Syracuse's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Boston College, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-6.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Syracuse has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Syracuse came up short against Boston College in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 80-75. Can Syracuse avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Syracuse has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.