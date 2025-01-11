Who's Playing
Syracuse Orange @ Boston College Eagles
Current Records: Syracuse 7-8, Boston College 9-6
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- TV: The CW Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Syracuse is 9-1 against Boston College since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an ACC battle at 3:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. The Orange are no doubt hoping to put an end to a four-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.
Syracuse is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 153.5, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Georgia Tech by a score of 62-55 on Tuesday.
Among those leading the charge was J.J. Starling, who went 9 for 16 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two blocks. He had some trouble finding his footing against Florida State on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Meanwhile, Boston College suffered a painful 85-64 defeat at the hands of Georgia Tech on Saturday.
Boston College's loss came about despite a quality game from Chad Venning, who went 8 for 15 en route to 19 points plus eight rebounds.
Syracuse's victory bumped their record up to 7-8. As for Boston College, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-6.
Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Syracuse has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.
Syracuse came up short against Boston College in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, falling 80-75. Can Syracuse avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Syracuse has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Boston College.
- Jan 30, 2024 - Boston College 80 vs. Syracuse 75
- Jan 10, 2024 - Syracuse 69 vs. Boston College 59
- Feb 04, 2023 - Syracuse 77 vs. Boston College 68
- Dec 31, 2022 - Syracuse 79 vs. Boston College 65
- Feb 19, 2022 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 56
- Feb 08, 2022 - Syracuse 73 vs. Boston College 64
- Feb 13, 2021 - Syracuse 75 vs. Boston College 67
- Dec 12, 2020 - Syracuse 101 vs. Boston College 63
- Mar 03, 2020 - Syracuse 84 vs. Boston College 71
- Jan 15, 2020 - Syracuse 76 vs. Boston College 50