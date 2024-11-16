Who's Playing

Dartmouth Big Green @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Dartmouth 2-1, Boston U. 0-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Dartmouth has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Boston U. Terriers at 1:00 p.m. ET at Case Gym. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The experts predicted Dartmouth would be headed in after a victory, but Albany made sure that didn't happen. Dartmouth fell 87-73 to Albany on Wednesday. The loss was the Big Green's first of the season.

Dartmouth struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Albany pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, Boston U.'s recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss dating back to last season. They were completely outmatched by UCLA on the road and fell 71-40. The Terriers were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Having lost for the first time this season, Dartmouth fell to 2-1. As for Boston U., their defeat dropped their record down to 0-2.

Dartmouth was able to grind out a solid win over Boston U. in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 63-56. The rematch might be a little tougher for Dartmouth since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Boston U. has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Dartmouth.