Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Holy Cross 11-10, Boston U. 10-11

How To Watch

When: Monday, January 27, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Ticket Cost: $9.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Holy Cross Crusaders and the Boston U. Terriers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Case Gym. The Terriers are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Crusaders in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Holy Cross finally turned things around against Loyola Maryland on Saturday. They walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Greyhounds.

Max Green was the offensive standout of the match as he went 10 for 16 en route to 25 points plus six rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Joe Nugent, who earned 16 points plus seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Boston U. ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past Bucknell 85-82. Having forecasted a close win for the Terriers, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Boston U.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kyrone Alexander led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds. Alexander had some trouble finding his footing against Navy on Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Otto Landrum was another key player, almost dropping a double-double on 11 points and nine rebounds.

Boston U. smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Bucknell only pulled down five.

Holy Cross now has a winning record of 11-10. As for Boston U., their victory was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-11.

Holy Cross came up short against Boston U. when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 94-84. Can Holy Cross avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a 3.5-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 130.5 points.

Series History

Holy Cross has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Boston U..