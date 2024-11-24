Who's Playing

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders @ Bradley Braves

Current Records: Middle Tennessee 5-1, Bradley 5-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN

ESPN

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Bradley Braves at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at HTC Center. The Blue Raiders are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.5 points per game this season.

Middle Tennessee's offense and defense might be a bit winded after their high-scoring matchup with South Florida on Friday. Middle Tennessee walked away with a 95-88 victory over South Florida.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Middle Tennessee to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jestin Porter, who went 9 for 12 en route to 26 points. The dominant performance also gave Porter a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Essam Mostafa was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Bradley entered their tilt with Wright State on Friday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Raiders , sneaking past 77-74. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Braves have posted since February 24th.

Bradley got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Zek Montgomery out in front who went 7 for 13 en route to 19 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Darius Hannah, who went 5 for 6 en route to 11 points plus seven rebounds and five steals.

Middle Tennessee's win bumped their record up to 5-1. As for Bradley, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 5-1.

Sunday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Middle Tennessee has been crazy accurate this season, having drained 49.1% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Bradley struggles in that department as they've made 52.2% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.