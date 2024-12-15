Who's Playing

LA Sierra Golden Eagles @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: LA Sierra 0-3, Cal-Baker. 4-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California

Icardo Center -- Bakersfield, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After six games on the road, Cal-Baker. is heading back home. They will welcome the LA Sierra Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Icardo Center. The Roadrunners might want some stickum for this one as the team gave up 21 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, things couldn't have gone much worse for Cal-Baker. as they lost 81-60 to UC San Diego. The Roadrunners were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-30.

Cal-Baker. struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as UC San Diego racked up 18.

Meanwhile, LA Sierra came up short against CS Fullerton on Tuesday and fell 61-55.

Cal-Baker. dropped their record down to 4-6 with the defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for LA Sierra, their loss dropped their record down to 0-3.

Everything came up roses for Cal-Baker. against LA Sierra when the teams last played back in November of 2022, as the squad secured a 90-49 win. In that contest, Cal-Baker. amassed a halftime lead of 42-23, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Series History

Cal-Baker. won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.