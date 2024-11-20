Who's Playing

N. Colorado Bears @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: N. Colorado 3-2, Cal Baptist 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Cal Baptist Lancers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the N. Colorado Bears at 10:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Fowler Events Center. The Lancers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Cal Baptist is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They came out on top against LIU by a score of 90-77 on Friday. The team's explosion on offense also rewarded the Lancers with their most commanding win of the season.

Meanwhile, N. Colorado couldn't handle Wash. State on Monday and fell 83-69. The match marked the Bears' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

The losing side was boosted by Langston Reynolds, who went 7 for 11 en route to 16 points plus three steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (50%).

Cal Baptist's win bumped their record up to 3-1. As for N. Colorado, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Cal Baptist hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 7.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like N. Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cal Baptist won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.