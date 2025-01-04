Who's Playing

Seattle Redhawks @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Seattle 5-9, Cal Baptist 7-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California

Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Seattle is preparing for their first WAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. The Redhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.

The experts predicted Seattle would be headed in after a win, but Nicholls made sure that didn't happen. Seattle fell just short of Nicholls by a score of 71-69 on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Redhawks have suffered since November 9th.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist came up short against UC Irvine on Monday and fell 71-63.

Seattle has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for Cal Baptist, their loss dropped their record down to 7-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seattle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Everything went Seattle's way against Cal Baptist when the teams last played back in March, as Seattle made off with an 81-57 victory. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does Cal Baptist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Seattle has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.