Seattle Redhawks @ Cal Baptist Lancers
Current Records: Seattle 5-9, Cal Baptist 7-7
- When: Saturday, January 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Fowler Events Center -- Riverside, California
What to Know
Seattle is preparing for their first WAC matchup of the season on Saturday. They and the Cal Baptist Lancers will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET at Fowler Events Center. The Redhawks are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.1 points per game this season.
The experts predicted Seattle would be headed in after a win, but Nicholls made sure that didn't happen. Seattle fell just short of Nicholls by a score of 71-69 on Monday. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest defeat the Redhawks have suffered since November 9th.
Meanwhile, Cal Baptist came up short against UC Irvine on Monday and fell 71-63.
Seattle has not been sharp recently as the team has lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-9 record this season. As for Cal Baptist, their loss dropped their record down to 7-7.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Seattle hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.1 points per game. However, it's not like Cal Baptist struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Everything went Seattle's way against Cal Baptist when the teams last played back in March, as Seattle made off with an 81-57 victory. Will Seattle repeat their success, or does Cal Baptist have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Seattle has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Cal Baptist.
- Mar 14, 2024 - Seattle 81 vs. Cal Baptist 57
- Feb 03, 2024 - Seattle 61 vs. Cal Baptist 60
- Jan 06, 2024 - Seattle 48 vs. Cal Baptist 46
- Feb 15, 2023 - Cal Baptist 84 vs. Seattle 63
- Dec 31, 2022 - Seattle 71 vs. Cal Baptist 65
- Feb 19, 2022 - Seattle 67 vs. Cal Baptist 64
- Jan 17, 2022 - Seattle 92 vs. Cal Baptist 85
- Mar 11, 2021 - Seattle 83 vs. Cal Baptist 66
- Mar 06, 2021 - Cal Baptist 79 vs. Seattle 76
- Mar 05, 2021 - Seattle 80 vs. Cal Baptist 79