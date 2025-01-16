Who's Playing

Charleston Cougars @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Charleston 13-4, Campbell 7-10

When: Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 16, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Charleston is 3-0 against Campbell since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. The Cougars are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.6 points per game this season.

Charleston is probably headed into the match with a chip on their shoulder considering Monmouth just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 84-73 to the Hawks. The Cougars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Charleston's loss came about despite a quality game from Deywilk Tavarez, who almost dropped a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. Tavarez had some trouble finding his footing against Hofstra on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround. Less helpful for Charleston was AJ Smith's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Even though they lost, Charleston smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 18 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in February of 2024.

Meanwhile, Campbell also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Elon by a score of 81-68.

Campbell's defeat came about despite a quality game from Colby Duggan, who earned 29 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Cam Gregory, who went 5 for 9 en route to 11 points.

Charleston's loss dropped their record down to 13-4. As for Campbell, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-10.

Thursday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Charleston has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Campbell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.8. Given Charleston's sizable advantage in that area, Campbell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Charleston took their victory against Campbell in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 96-73. In that game, Charleston amassed a halftime lead of 55-33, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Thursday.

Series History

Charleston has won all of the games they've played against Campbell in the last 10 years.