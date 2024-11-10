Who's Playing
St. Francis Red Flash @ Campbell Fighting Camels
Current Records: St. Francis 0-2, Campbell 1-1
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloSports
What to Know
The St. Francis Red Flash are taking a road trip to face off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.
St. Francis is headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their eighth straight game dating back to last season on Friday. They took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 88-62. The Red Flash were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-20.
Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, Campbell faltered in their contest on Wednesday. They took a 65-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of Virginia.
St. Francis' loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Campbell, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-1.
St. Francis skirted past Campbell 78-76 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Francis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
St. Francis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.
- Dec 30, 2023 - St. Francis 78 vs. Campbell 76