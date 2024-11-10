Who's Playing

St. Francis Red Flash @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: St. Francis 0-2, Campbell 1-1

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The St. Francis Red Flash are taking a road trip to face off against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

St. Francis is headed into Sunday's match looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their eighth straight game dating back to last season on Friday. They took a serious blow against Clemson, falling 88-62. The Red Flash were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 41-20.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 96 points the game before, Campbell faltered in their contest on Wednesday. They took a 65-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of Virginia.

St. Francis' loss dropped their record down to 0-2. As for Campbell, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 1-1.

St. Francis skirted past Campbell 78-76 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. Francis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

St. Francis won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.