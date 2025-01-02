Halftime Report

Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Charleston Southern has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Gardner-Webb 36-24.

Charleston Southern came into the match with some extra motivation after the loss they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Gardner-Webb Bulldogs @ Charleston Southern Buccaneers

Current Records: Gardner-Webb 5-8, Charleston Southern 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern is preparing for their first Big South matchup of the season on Thursday. They and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off at 1:00 p.m. ET at Buccaneer Fieldhouse. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Having struggled with four defeats in a row, Charleston Southern finally turned things around against Columbia Int. on Saturday. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 95-89.

Charleston Southern smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 19 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game two weeks ago. They walked away with an 84-79 victory over East Carolina.

Among those leading the charge was Darryl Simmons II, who went 9 for 12 en route to 29 points plus five rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%). Another player making a difference was Isaiah Richards, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Charleston Southern's win bumped their record up to 4-11. As for Gardner-Webb, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 5-8.

Looking ahead, Charleston Southern is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Charleston Southern's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 2-6 record against the spread vs Gardner-Webb over their last eight matchups.

Charleston Southern came up short against Gardner-Webb in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 85-77. Can Charleston Southern avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Charleston Southern is a slight 1-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 152 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.