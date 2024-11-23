Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: LIU 2-3, Charlotte 3-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 23, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

The Charlotte 49ers' homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the LIU Sharks at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Dale F. Halton Arena. The 49ers will be strutting in after a victory while the Sharks will be stumbling in from a loss.

Charlotte is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 141, but even that wound up being too high. They came out on top against Gardner-Webb by a score of 60-54 on Tuesday.

Charlotte's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Giancarlo Rosado led the charge by posting 12 points plus eight rebounds and five assists. Robert Braswell IV was another key player, scoring 11 points along with two blocks.

Meanwhile, LIU entered their match against Columbia on Wednesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. LIU took an 80-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Columbia. The over/under was set at 152.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Charlotte pushed their record up to 3-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season. As for LIU, they now have a losing record at 2-3.