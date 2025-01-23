Halftime Report

Charlotte has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 37-36 lead against South Florida.

Charlotte entered the matchup with seven straight defeats and they're well on their way to making it eight. Can they turn things around, or will South Florida hand them another loss? Only time will tell.

Who's Playing

South Florida Bulls @ Charlotte 49ers

Current Records: South Florida 10-8, Charlotte 7-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Dale F. Halton Arena -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.08

What to Know

South Florida is 3-0 against Charlotte since December of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both will face off in an American Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Dale F. Halton Arena. Despite being away, the Bulls are looking at a one-point advantage in the spread.

South Florida is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 147.5, but even that wound up being too high. They walked away with a 63-56 victory over Tulsa on Saturday. The 63-point effort marked the Bulls' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

South Florida's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CJ Brown, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds and five steals. Brown has been hot recently, having posted three or more steals the last three times he's played. Jayden Reid, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from beyond the arc.

Even though they won, South Florida struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January of 2024.

Meanwhile, Charlotte's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They fell 77-68 to Memphis. That's two games in a row now that the 49ers have lost by exactly nine points.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Jaehshon Thomas, who earned 18 points plus three steals. He had some trouble finding his footing against Wichita State last Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround. Giancarlo Rosado was another key player, posting 12 points along with seven rebounds.

South Florida's victory bumped their record up to 10-8. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: South Florida just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Charlotte, though, as they've only made 41.7% of their field goals this season. Given South Florida's sizable advantage in that area, Charlotte will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Florida strolled past Charlotte in their previous matchup back in March of 2024 by a score of 76-61. Does South Florida have another victory up their sleeve, or will Charlotte turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

South Florida is a slight 1-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

Series History

South Florida has won all of the games they've played against Charlotte in the last 8 years.