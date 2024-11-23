Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: Kent State 3-1, Clev. State 3-3

Kent State is 7-0 against Clev. State since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Kent State Golden Flashes will challenge the Clev. State Vikings at 7:00 p.m. ET at Wolstein Center. Despite being away, the Golden Flashes are looking at a two-point advantage in the spread.

Kent State will head into Thursday's game on the come-up: they were handed a 23-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against Niagara on Thursday. Kent State came out on top in a nail-biter against Niagara , sneaking past 76-73. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory the Golden Flashes have posted since February 6th.

Kent State can attribute much of their success to Morgan Safford, who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds. Safford had some trouble finding his footing against Auburn last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Kent State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Clev. State came up short against Minnesota on Tuesday and fell 58-47. The match marked the Vikings' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Kent State pushed their record up to 3-1 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home dating back to last season. As for Clev. State, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-3.

Kent State beat Clev. State 83-77 in their previous meeting back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Kent State is a slight 2-point favorite against Clev. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Kent State has won all of the games they've played against Clev. State in the last 9 years.