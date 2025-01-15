Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Clev. State Vikings

Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-9, Clev. State 12-6

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky and Clev. State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wolstein Center. Coming off a loss in a game the Norse were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, N. Kentucky ended up a good deal behind Oakland and lost 68-53. The Norse have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Meanwhile, Clev. State entered their tilt with Youngstown State on Saturday with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. They walked away with an 80-72 victory over the Penguins. 80 seems to be a good number for the Vikings as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

N. Kentucky's defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 9-9. As for Clev. State, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season.

N. Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Clev. State in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, sneaking past 75-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Clev. State is a 3.5-point favorite against N. Kentucky, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Vikings as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 131 points.

Series History

Clev. State and N. Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.