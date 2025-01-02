Who's Playing

Louisiana Ragin Cajuns @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: Louisiana 3-10, Coastal Carolina 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Coastal Carolina is 2-7 against Louisiana since February of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Thursday. Both will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. The Chanticleers are the slight favorite, but fans should be in for an exciting match likely to go down to the wire.

Coastal Carolina took a loss when they played away from home two weeks ago, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Sunday. They put the hurt on Warner Southern with a sharp 75-53 win.

Coastal Carolina smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, Louisiana couldn't handle McNeese last Sunday and fell 64-56.

Coastal Carolina's victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 7-6. As for Louisiana, their defeat dropped their record down to 3-10.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Coastal Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Louisiana, though, as they've been averaging only 30.3. Given Coastal Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, Louisiana will need to find a way to close that gap.

Coastal Carolina came up short against Louisiana when the teams last played back in March of 2024, falling 80-66. Will Coastal Carolina have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Chanticleers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 9 games against Coastal Carolina.