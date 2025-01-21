Who's Playing

BYU Cougars @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: BYU 11-6, Colorado 9-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the BYU Cougars and the Colorado Buffaloes are set to tip at 11:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CU Events Center. The Cougars are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

BYU fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Utah on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 73-72 to the Utes. The Cougars didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the defeat, BYU had strong showings from Fousseyni Traore, who went 8 for 13 en route to 16 points plus six rebounds, and Richie Saunders, who posted 16 points plus seven rebounds. What's more, Saunders also racked up four assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2023.

Meanwhile, Colorado's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took an 83-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of Okla. State.

Colorado's defeat came about despite a quality game from Bangot Dak, who went 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus five rebounds.

Colorado struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

BYU's loss dropped their record down to 11-6. As for Colorado, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-8.

Going forward, BYU is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a four-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

BYU beat Colorado 79-71 when the teams last played back in December of 2016. The rematch might be a little tougher for BYU since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

BYU is a 4.5-point favorite against Colorado, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

Series History

Colorado and BYU both have 1 win in their last 2 games.