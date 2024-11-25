Who's Playing

New Hamp. Wildcats @ Columbia Lions

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-7, Columbia 7-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.23

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Columbia. They will look to defend their home court on Monday against the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The timing is sure in the Lions' favor as the team sits on four straight wins at home while the Wildcats have been banged up by nine consecutive losses on the road dating back to last season.

Last Saturday, Columbia made easy work of Stony Brook and carried off an 82-63 victory.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa was a one-man wrecking crew for Columbia as he went 9 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 37 points. The matchup was Rubio De La Rosa's third in a row with at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Kenny Noland, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five assists and five rebounds.

Columbia was working as a unit and finished the game with 26 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. couldn't handle Marist on Saturday and fell 54-49. The match marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring contest so far this season.

Columbia's win bumped their record up to 7-0. As for New Hamp., their defeat dropped their record down to 2-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Columbia has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.9% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for New Hamp., though, as they've only made 40.9% of their field goals this season. Given Columbia's sizable advantage in that area, New Hamp. will need to find a way to close that gap.

Columbia came up short against New Hamp. when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 80-71. Will Columbia have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Columbia is a big 16-point favorite against New Hamp., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144 points.

Series History

Columbia and New Hamp. both have 1 win in their last 2 games.