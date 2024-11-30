Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Notre Dame 4-3, Creighton 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 30, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada TV: tru TV

tru TV Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Creighton Bluejays at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Fighting Irish are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.4 points per game this season.

Notre Dame is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 84 points on Tuesday, they were much more limited against Houston on Thursday. They took a 65-54 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. The matchup marked the Fighting Irish's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Creighton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell to Texas A&M 77-73.

Pop Isaacs put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 25 points along with six assists. That was a full 34.2% of Creighton's points, marking the third time in a row he's had more than a third of the team's points. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Kalkbrenner, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds.

Notre Dame's defeat dropped their record down to 4-3. As for Creighton, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 4-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Notre Dame has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.7 threes per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points.

Odds

Notre Dame is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Creighton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.