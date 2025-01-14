Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: Providence 9-8, Creighton 10-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 14, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $1.84

What to Know

After two games on the road, Creighton is heading back home. They and the Providence Friars will face off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Bluejays are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.4 points per game this season.

If Providence heads into halftime all tied up, they better play a good second half: that's when Creighton took over last week. Creighton managed an 80-76 victory over Butler on Saturday.

Creighton can attribute much of their success to Ryan Kalkbrenner, who almost dropped a double-double on 26 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Kalkbrenner also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Steven Ashworth, who almost dropped a triple-double on 22 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Providence). They walked away with a 91-85 win over Seton Hall on Saturday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Bensley Joseph was the offensive standout of the match as he went 7 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 28 points plus five assists. He is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games. The team also got some help courtesy of Oswin Erhunmwunse, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and ten rebounds.

Creighton's victory ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-6. As for Providence, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Creighton has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.8 threes per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

As for their next game, Creighton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by nine points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last five times they've played Providence.

Odds

Creighton is a big 9-point favorite against Providence, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Creighton.