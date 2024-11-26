Halftime Report

San Diego State has overcome an early deficit to take the lead back in this one. They have jumped out to a quick 32-28 lead against Creighton.

If San Diego State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 3-1 in no time. On the other hand, Creighton will have to make due with a 4-2 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: San Diego State 2-1, Creighton 4-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: MGM Grand Garden Arena -- Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: TBS

TBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $35.00

What to Know

Creighton has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Tuesday. They will face off against the San Diego State Aztecs at 2:00 p.m. ET at MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Bluejays are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83 points per game this season.

Creighton will head out to face San Diego State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Friday. Creighton took a 74-63 hit to the loss column at the hands of Nebraska. The contest marked the Bluejays' lowest-scoring matchup so far this season.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Pop Isaacs, who earned 25 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, San Diego State also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to Gonzaga by a score of 80-67. The loss was the Aztecs' first of the season.

The losing side was boosted by Nick Boyd, who almost dropped a double-double on 23 points and nine rebounds. He had some trouble finding his footing against UC San Diego on November 6th, so this was a nice turnaround.

Creighton's loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 4-1. As for San Diego State, their defeat was their first of the season and makes their record 2-1.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Creighton has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.4 threes per game. However, it's not like San Diego State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Creighton and San Diego State were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Creighton came up empty-handed after a 57-56 loss. Can Creighton avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Creighton is a 3.5-point favorite against San Diego State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bluejays slightly, as the game opened with the Bluejays as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 137.5 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Creighton.