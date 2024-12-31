Who's Playing

St. John's Red Storm @ Creighton Bluejays

Current Records: St. John's 11-2, Creighton 8-5

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha -- Omaha, Nebraska

TV: Peacock

What to Know

St. John's is 2-8 against Creighton since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at CHI Health Center Omaha. The Red Storm are coming into the contest hot, having won their last six games.

St. John's will head into Saturday's match hoping to keep the good times rolling: they only won by two when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 21-point they dealt Delaware on Saturday. St. John's blew past Delaware 97-76. The Red Storm have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Deivon Smith was the offensive standout of the game as he shot 4-for-5 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 20 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Zuby Ejiofor, who went 5 for 8 en route to 16 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks.

St. John's was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in March.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Creighton, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road last Wednesday. They walked away with an 86-79 win over Villanova last Saturday. The high-flying offensive performance was a huge turnaround for the Bluejays considering their 57-point performance the contest before.

Creighton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jamiya Neal led the charge by going 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 20 points plus six assists. Neal had some trouble finding his footing against Georgetown last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Steven Ashworth was another key player, dropping a double-double on 20 points and 11 assists.

St. John's pushed their record up to 11-2 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home dating back to last season. As for Creighton, their win bumped their record up to 8-5.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. John's just can't miss this season, having nailed 48.4% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like Creighton struggles in that department as they've made 47.1% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. John's beat Creighton 80-66 in their previous meeting back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for St. John's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Creighton has won 8 out of their last 10 games against St. John's.