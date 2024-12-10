Who's Playing

LA Sierra Golden Eagles @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: LA Sierra 0-2, CS Fullerton 2-8

When: Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The LA Sierra Golden Eagles will look to take advantage of their home-court for the first time this season as they take on the CS Fullerton Titans at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Titan Gym. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

LA Sierra can't be to happy about their upcoming road contest considering what happened when they opened their season on the away from home back in November. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 79-51 bruising that UC Riverside dished out back in November. The Golden Eagles were surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, LA Sierra struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as UC Riverside pulled down 21.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 75-68 to UC Riverside.

LA Sierra was dealt a punishing 78-48 loss at the hands of CS Fullerton in their previous meeting back in November of 2023. That game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point LA Sierra was down 46-27.

CS Fullerton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.