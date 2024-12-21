Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Vermont 6-7, Dartmouth 4-7

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire TV: ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dartmouth is 0-8 against Vermont since December of 2015 but things could change on Saturday. The Dartmouth Big Green will look to defend their home court against the Vermont Catamounts at 12:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. The Big Green are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 76.7 points per game this season.

Dartmouth is headed into Saturday's game looking for a big change in momentum after dropping their fourth straight game on Wednesday. They fell to Le Moyne 80-76. The Big Green didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Vermont, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Sunday. They walked away with a 75-67 win over Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Catamounts as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Vermont's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but TJ Hurley led the charge by going 6 for 11 en route to 20 points plus two steals. Another player making a difference was Nick Fiorillo, who posted 21 points along with five rebounds.

Dartmouth's loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for Vermont, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Dartmouth hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've been averaging only 63.3. The only thing between Dartmouth and another offensive beatdown is Vermont. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Dartmouth came up short against Vermont when the teams last played back in November of 2023, falling 64-53. Will Dartmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Vermont has won all of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last 9 years.