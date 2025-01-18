Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 11-6, Dayton 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Dayton Flyers and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.3 points per game this season.

Loyola Chi. is facing Dayton at the wrong time: Dayton suffered their first home loss of the season on Wednesday and they're likely out for redemption. They fell 67-59 to the Patriots. The Flyers just can't catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Despite their defeat, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nate Santos, who earned 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. Malachi Smith was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus five assists.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Loyola Chi., who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They managed an 81-77 victory over Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Loyola Chi.'s win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Des Watson, who went 8 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Quinn, who scored 17 points along with five assists and two steals.

Dayton's loss ended a 22-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 11-6. As for Loyola Chi., their victory bumped their record up to an identical 11-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dayton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.6. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last six times they've played.

Odds

Dayton is a big 9.5-point favorite against Loyola Chi., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dayton has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Loyola Chi..