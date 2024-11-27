Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: UConn 4-2, Dayton 5-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET

Thursday, November 28, 2024 at 12 a.m. ET Where: Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii

Lahaina Civic Center -- Lahaina, Hawaii TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UConn Huskies' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Dayton Flyers on Thursday at Lahaina Civic Center. The Huskies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 87.3 points per game this season.

The experts predicted UConn would be headed in after a victory, but Colorado made sure that didn't happen. UConn was just a bucket shy of victory on Tuesday and fell 73-72 to Colorado. The matchup marked the Huskies' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

UConn's loss came about despite a quality game from Liam McNeeley, who went 6 for 9 en route to 20 points. Hassan Diarra was another key player, earning 11 points in addition to six assists.

Meanwhile, Dayton pushed their score all the way to 84 on Tuesday, but even that wasn't enough to win. They took an 89-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of Iowa State. The Flyers have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Malachi Smith put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 22 points and nine assists. He had some trouble finding his footing against N. Carolina on Monday, so this was a nice turnaround. The team also got some help courtesy of Zed Key, who went 6 for 7 en route to 15 points.

UConn's defeat dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Dayton, their loss dropped their record down to 5-2.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UConn hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.3 points per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

As for their next game, UConn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their seventh straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-3-1 against the spread).

Odds

UConn is a big 7.5-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.