Bryant Bulldogs @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Bryant 2-1, Delaware 2-1

Delaware will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will host the Bryant Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET at Bob Carpenter Center. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Tuesday, Delaware was able to grind out a solid win over Iona, taking the game 64-58. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Fightin' Blue Hens.

Niels Lane was the offensive standout of the game as he went 5 for 9 en route to 14 points plus six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Bryant made easy work of Buffalo on Thursday and carried off an 87-64 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-25.

Bryant's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Earl Timberlake, who scored 13 points in addition to eight assists and eight rebounds. Those eight assists gave Timberlake a new career-high. The team also got some help courtesy of Barry Evans, who went 5 for 9 en route to 13 points plus two steals.

Bryant was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Buffalo only racked up nine.

Delaware now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Bryant, they now also have a winning record of 2-1.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Delaware has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 48.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's contest win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, Bryant is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Delaware's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Bryant is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Delaware, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulldogs as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 157.5 points.

