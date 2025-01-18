Who's Playing

VA-Lynchburg Dragons @ Delaware State Hornets

Current Records: VA-Lynchburg 0-12, Delaware State 8-10

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware

Memorial Hall -- Dover, Delaware TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Delaware State is heading back home. They will welcome the VA-Lynchburg Dragons at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Memorial Hall. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Delaware State is headed into the contest having just suffered their closest defeat since March 16, 2024 on Monday. They fell just short of NC Central by a score of 75-72.

Meanwhile, this season is starting to look grim for VA-Lynchburg, who still haven't picked up a win after 12 matches. They were dealt a punishing 105-50 loss at the hands of UNCG back in December of 2024. The Dragons were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 56-26.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, VA-Lynchburg struggled to work together and finished the game with only four assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as UNCG racked up 29.

Delaware State has not been sharp recently as the team has lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-10 record this season. As for VA-Lynchburg, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Delaware State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for VA-Lynchburg, though, as they've been averaging only 25.4. Given Delaware State's sizable advantage in that area, VA-Lynchburg will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Delaware State against VA-Lynchburg in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, as the squad secured a 106-73 win. Will Delaware State repeat their success, or does VA-Lynchburg have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Delaware State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.