Who's Playing

Creighton Bluejays @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Creighton 12-6, DePaul 10-9

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

Creighton is 10-0 against DePaul since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Wintrust Arena. The two teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

DePaul is hoping to do what UConn couldn't on Saturday: put an end to Creighton's winning streak, which now stands at three games. Creighton walked away with a 68-63 victory over UConn.

Creighton's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ryan Kalkbrenner, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. Kalkbrenner has been hot recently, having also posted two or more blocks the last three times he's played. Another player making a difference was Jamiya Neal, who went 10 for 16 en route to 24 points.

Meanwhile, DePaul had to suffer through a five-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against Georgetown by a score of 73-68 on Friday.

DePaul's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from CJ Gunn, who went 5 for 9 en route to 17 points plus five rebounds and two steals. NJ Benson was another key player, going 5 for 6 en route to 12 points plus seven rebounds and four blocks.

Creighton is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 12-6 record this season. As for DePaul, their victory ended a 16-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 10-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Creighton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.4 points per game. However, it's not like DePaul struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Creighton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

Creighton is a solid 6.5-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Creighton has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 5 years.