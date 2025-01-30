Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Detroit Titans

Current Records: N. Kentucky 9-12, Detroit 6-16

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Kentucky is 8-2 against Detroit since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Both will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Calihan Hall. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses for the Norse and six for the Titans.

N. Kentucky is headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest defeat since November 8, 2024 on Friday. They suffered a painful 79-59 loss at the hands of Milwaukee.

Meanwhile, Detroit lost to Wright State on the road by a decisive 67-50 margin on Saturday.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Wright State posted 19.

N. Kentucky's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12. As for Detroit, their loss dropped their record down to 6-16.

Looking forward, N. Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on an eight-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

N. Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over Detroit when the teams last played back in December of 2024, winning 73-60. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

N. Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Norse as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 131 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.