Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Drake Bulldogs

Current Records: Evansville 6-10, Drake 13-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Aces fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Saturday as the odds are decidedly against them. They and the Drake Bulldogs will face off in a Missouri Valley battle at 6:00 p.m. ET at Knapp Center. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Evansville is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 131, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 69-51 win over Illinois State on Wednesday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Evansville to victory, but perhaps none more so than Tayshawn Comer, who earned 19 points along with five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Tanner Cuff, who went 6 for 9 en route to 14 points plus five rebounds and two steals.

Even though they won, Evansville struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Bradley typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Drake proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 64-57 victory over the Braves. The score was all tied up 31-31 at the break, but the Bulldogs were the better team in the second half.

Drake's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tavion Banks, who went 6 for 10 en route to 19 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Banks had some trouble finding his footing against Murray State on Sunday, so this was a step in the right direction. Another player making a difference was Mitch Mascari, who earned 12 points along with five steals.

Evansville is on a roll lately: they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 6-10 record this season. As for Drake, their win bumped their record up to 13-2.

The two teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last contests by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, the game looks promising for Drake, as the team is favored by a full 16 points. This contest will be Evansville's tenth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-5 against the spread).

Evansville suffered a grim 79-58 defeat to Drake in their previous meeting back in March of 2024. That match was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Evansville was down 43-22.

Odds

Drake is a big 16-point favorite against Evansville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Bulldogs slightly, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 121 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Drake has won all of the games they've played against Evansville in the last 5 years.