Seattle Redhawks @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Seattle 2-4, Duke 4-2

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium -- Durham, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $86.93

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They will look to defend their home court on Friday against the Seattle Redhawks at 7:00 p.m. ET at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Last Tuesday, Duke didn't have quite enough to beat Kansas and fell 75-72.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Tyrese Proctor, who went 5 for 7 en route to 15 points plus six rebounds and two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (five). Less helpful for Duke was Kon Knueppel's abysmal 0-8 three-point shooting.

Duke struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Seattle couldn't handle Furman on Tuesday and fell 61-56. The matchup marked the Redhawks' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Duke's loss dropped their record down to 4-2. As for Seattle, their defeat dropped their record down to 2-4.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Blue Devils as a 22.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

