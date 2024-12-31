Who's Playing

Va. Tech Hokies @ Duke Blue Devils

Current Records: Va. Tech 5-7, Duke 10-2

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Duke. They and the Va. Tech Hokies will face off in an ACC battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, Duke humbled Georgia Tech with an 82-56 smackdown. The Blue Devils have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 21 points or more this season.

Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach were among the main playmakers for Duke as the former went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points plus five assists and the latter made all 5 shots he took racking up 15 points plus eight rebounds. Knueppel's performance made up for a slower matchup against George Mason two weeks ago.

Duke was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Georgia Tech only posted 12.

Meanwhile, Va. Tech managed to keep up with Saint Joseph's until halftime last Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Va. Tech might have been a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting Saint Joseph's an easy 82-62 victory. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest defeat the Hokies have suffered since November 15th.

Duke has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 10-2 record this season. As for Va. Tech, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last nine games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-7 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Duke hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 10.4 turnovers per game. It's a different story for Va. Tech, though, as they've been averaging 14.5. Given Duke's sizable advantage in that area, Va. Tech will need to find a way to close that gap.

Duke beat Va. Tech 77-67 in their previous meeting back in January. Will Duke repeat their success, or does Va. Tech have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Duke is a big 24.5-point favorite against Va. Tech, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Duke has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Va. Tech.