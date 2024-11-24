Who's Playing

S. Dak. State Jackrabbits @ Duquesne Dukes

Current Records: S. Dak. State 4-1, Duquesne 0-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands

John Gray Gymnasium -- George Town, Cayman Islands TV: FloSports

FloSports Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The S. Dak. State Jackrabbits will face off against the Duquesne Dukes at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at John Gray Gymnasium. The Jackrabbits are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 83.8 points per game this season.

S. Dak. State is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They were the clear victor by a 101-76 margin over Southern Miss on Wednesday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 55-32.

Meanwhile, Duquesne's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their fifth straight defeat dating back to last season. They took an 80-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Dukes didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite the loss, Duquesne had strong showings from Jake DiMichele, who went 9 for 13 en route to 21 points plus two steals, and Tre Dinkins III, who earned 20 points. The dominant performance also gave DiMichele a new career-high in offensive rebounds (three).

S. Dak. State's win was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 4-1. As for Duquesne, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-4.